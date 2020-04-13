Ford (F -3.9% ) trades lower after disclosing that it expects to report Q1 revenue of about $34B vs. $37.2B consensus and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of approximately -$600M.

"We believe we have sufficient cash today to get us through at least the end of the third quarter with no incremental vehicle production and wholesales or financing actions," updates Ford CFO Tim Stone. Stone.

The automaker is taking more steps to preserve cash, including lowering operating costs, reducing capital expenditures and deferring portions of executive salaries. A phased restart of manufacturing in the U.S is being considered, although no timetable has been set.