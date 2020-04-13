Elbit Systems (ESLT -1.5% ) has initiated business continuity plans, and is working on finding alternative solutions for delivering products.

Company says some of their businesses have begun to experience disruptions, and will update the market in due course.

Company initiated a series of cost control measures to help limit the financial impact; and used part of their financial resources to fund suppliers and build buffer stocks of inventory.

Elbit Systems is leveraging their capabilities to produce thousands of ventilators following a request from the Israeli Government.

Press Release