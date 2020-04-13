Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) estimates its small business finance unit will fund $200M-$250M of Paycheck Protection Program loans for the week ending April 17.

It further estimates that its PPP loan fundings will enable its customers to continue to fund the payroll of ~20,000 employees.

As of April 13, 2020, NSBF has approved a total of $552M of PPP loans that are awaiting an SBA E-Tran number.

Under the CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27, 2020, the PPP offers forgivable loans to small business so they can keep they're employees on the payroll during the stay-at-home orders enacted by most states during COVID-19 pandemic.

