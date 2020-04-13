ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) is withdrawing its annual guidance that was given on Feb. 11, due to the disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Co. has undertaken many cost reduction initiatives beyond its normal productivity plans and intends to take additional actions in the near future. These actions include a 50% temporary reduction in CEO base salary, 30% temporary reduction in base salary of U.S.-based senior executives and 50% temporary reduction in cash retainer fees to the Board of Directors.

Co. had cash on hand of ~$91M and ~$450M available on its committed revolving credit facility. There are no debt maturities before May 2024.