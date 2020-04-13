Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL -1.6%) provides preliminary Q1 revenue.
Preliminary Q1 net product revenue is expected to be ~$2.6M, (~13% ahead of Q4 2019), although less than prior guidance of $3M to $3.2M.
Q1 revenue was negatively impacted by a rapid deceleration of DEXTENZA orders in the second half of March due to COVID-19.
Preliminary Q1 DEXTENZA net product revenue is estimated to be $2.1M, (+31% over Q4 2019).
ReSure Sealant net product revenue for Q1 is estimated to be ~$0.5M.
The Company is not providing revenue guidance for the remainder of 2020.
OCUL currently estimates cash and cash equivalents of ~$48.2M as of March 31, 2020.
In addition, the Company has applied for a low interest loan through the Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
