Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL -1.6% ) provides preliminary Q1 revenue.

Preliminary Q1 net product revenue is expected to be ~$2.6M, (~13% ahead of Q4 2019), although less than prior guidance of $3M to $3.2M.

Q1 revenue was negatively impacted by a rapid deceleration of DEXTENZA orders in the second half of March due to COVID-19.

Preliminary Q1 DEXTENZA net product revenue is estimated to be $2.1M, (+31% over Q4 2019).

ReSure Sealant net product revenue for Q1 is estimated to be ~$0.5M.

The Company is not providing revenue guidance for the remainder of 2020.

OCUL currently estimates cash and cash equivalents of ~$48.2M as of March 31, 2020.

In addition, the Company has applied for a low interest loan through the Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.