HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) has written shareholders to criticize the proxy fight launched by MG Capital and Percy Rockdale, calling the opposing slate "woefully" unqualified.

“As our stockholders know, the HC2 Board and I continue to strive for corporate governance excellence and enhancing stockholder value,” CEO Philip Falcone writes.

“Collectively, we stand in stark contrast to Percy Rockdale and its slate of woefully unqualified and inexperienced nominees. Our stockholders would not be better off under a Percy Rockdale regime.”

Percy Rockdale has been a stockholder for only four months, Falcone says, and its nominees have little to no board and management experience, as well as no experience operating a diversified holding company.

It endorses the current six boardmembers vs. the full slate launched by Percy Rockdale.