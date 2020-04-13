Knowles (NYSE:KN) now expects Q1 Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.00 to $0.04 vs. a consensus of $0.09.

Revenue of ~$163M vs. a consensus of $168.62M.

“In the first quarter of 2020, COVID-19 caused significant disruptions within Knowles’ manufacturing operations across Asia which negatively impacted plant productivity within our Audio segment,” said Jeffrey Niew, president and CEO of Knowles. “We have made progress in returning our China facilities to more normalized operations but saw lower-than-planned labor productivity and factory utilization in Malaysia and the Philippines throughout the first quarter.”