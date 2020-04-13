Quintana Energy Services (QES -10.3% ) says it is cutting planned 2020 capital spending to $10M-$15M, reflecting a 50% decrease from the midpoint of prior guidance.

The company anticipates ~$25M of annual cost savings after cutting capex, lowering overall operating expenses, idling three additional locations and both active frac spreads, reducing its workforce by 20%, and salary reductions of 10%-20% for executives, among other steps.

"We expect a significant drop in activity and reduced pricing and margins due to a material decrease in North American E&P spending and challenging competitor dynamics, and we expect lower pricing and activity levels to continue until we see clear signs of a commodity price recovery," the company says.