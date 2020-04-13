United Airlines (UAL -9.5% ) and Delta Air Lines (DAL -7.3% ) are considering selling future miles awards to credit card partners JPMorgan Chase (JPM -3.1% ) and American Express (AXP -5.8% ) at a discount to raise cash, sources tell The Wall Street Journal.

Airlines have used the strategy before following the 2008 financial crisis, 9/11 and when trying to stave off bankruptcy, although it is seen giving away leverage to the credit card issuers.

"They’re scraping the bottom of the barrel," says CreditSights analyst Roger King on the cash-generating moves by airlines in general.