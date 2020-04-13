Golden Minerals (NYSEMKT:AUMN) suspends all non-essential activities, including mining, until April 30, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Work is being conducted jointly with Hecla Mining to shut down the oxide mill.

Hecla will, continue to pay the fixed monthly fee of ~$0.13M to Golden for up to 90 days during a temporary shutdown.

During the period of suspension, Golden will not receive the variable component of revenue that is tied to tonnes of ore milled/month.

Separately, the Company recently reached an agreement with Compañia Minera Autlán to extend the time to repay the remaining $0.73M balance related to the proposed sale of its Velardeña properties.

The $1M Sentient loan previously received provides a cushion of working capital to the Company during financial market disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic.