Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is up 6.7% after Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and took sides in the outlook for a high-stakes Disney game.

Investors should add Glu on "any weakness," the firm says.

Last week, Stephens cut to Underweight pointing to "underwhelming" data from launching Disney Sorcerer's Arena (as well as citing the effect of a delayed baseball season on Tap Sports Baseball).

“We strenuously disagree with our competitors' assertion that Disney Sorcerer’s Arena is going to be a failure,” Cowen says. "We continue to believe it will be a long-term profit contributor for Glu."

Cowen has a price target of $8, which implies 33% upside.

Sell-side analysts and Seeking Alpha authors alike are Very Bullish on Glu; it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.