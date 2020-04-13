It was about a month ago when the company announced plans to hire another 100K folks for full- and part-time positions.

That pledge having been filled, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) this morning says it's going to be hiring another 75K.

Also, a previous promise to spend $350M on wage increases has been boosted to north of $500M.

The move to online shopping now moving at warp speed, Amazon is struggling to meet demand. Deliveries are being delayed and/or lost, and the company today said it wasn't - for now - accepting new online grocery customers. It's shortening open hours at Whole Foods so employees can instead spend time trying to take care of delivery orders.