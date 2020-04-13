It was about a month ago when the company announced plans to hire another 100K folks for full- and part-time positions.
That pledge having been filled, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) this morning says it's going to be hiring another 75K.
Also, a previous promise to spend $350M on wage increases has been boosted to north of $500M.
The move to online shopping now moving at warp speed, Amazon is struggling to meet demand. Deliveries are being delayed and/or lost, and the company today said it wasn't - for now - accepting new online grocery customers. It's shortening open hours at Whole Foods so employees can instead spend time trying to take care of delivery orders.
With the broad market in the red this session, Amazon shares up are up 3%.