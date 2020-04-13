Acknowledging that the rest of 2020 will likely be materially hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, Banco Santander México (BSMX -3.1% ) sees a modest increase in Q1 net income, in line with guidance.

Withdraws full-year 2020 guidance due to the uncertainty related to the depth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on BSMX's operating environment.

Among actions BSMX has taken in response to the pandemic are: Launching a debtor relief program for individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, which offers deferring payment of loan installments for up to four months; and

Offering credit card customers zero interest payments for three months for purchases at on-line supermarkets and five to 10 months on purchases at pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals.