Overstock.com (OSTK +0.4% ) has filed a prospectus supplement in connection with its dividend of Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock with the SEC.

Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson said, “The ability to issue our shareholders a dividend using the technology we believe will backbone the next generation of capital markets is a significant opportunity for Overstock, tZERO, and our investors.”

The dividend wil be payable on May 19, record date being April 27 and ex-div date April 24.

