AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) comes into a forbearance agreement with counter parties for aggregate outstanding financing arrangements of ~$750M as of April 9, 2020 or ~82% of the recourse financing arrangements outstanding as of the date of the forbearance agreement.

Counterparties agreed to forbear from exercising any rights or remedies for 15 days.

Participating counterparties to receive security interest in all assets of the Company, including the proceeds of the note.

The Company intends to continue to consider asset sales and explore other potential transactions to reduce its obligations under its financing arrangements and raise cash to bolster its liquidity.

The Company issued a secured promissory note to AG REIT Management, LLC evidencing a $10M loan made by the AG REIT Management to the Company. The obligations under the note are guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the Company.

MITT is -4.3% to $3.34.

Source: Press Release