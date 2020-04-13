Citing challenges during COVID-19, 89bio (ETNB +0.2% ) has closed enrollment in its Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating lead candidate BIO89-100 in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) or nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) at high risk of NASH. The study was 98% enrolled so the effect should be minimal. Topline data should be available in H2. It plans to initiate the Phase 2b trial in H1 2021.

It has decided to delay the launch of a Phase 2 study of BIO89-100 in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia due to the pandemic.