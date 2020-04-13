Coming to a town near you - Vancouver needs a bailout

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart over the weekend warned of a round of service cuts as tax revenues run thin.

A survey by Vancouver-based Research Co. shows 25% of the city's homeowners planning to pay less than half of their property tax, with 6% planning on not paying a thing. More: 46% of residents have lost their job or suffered a reduction in hours; 50% of households report a drop in overall income, with 24% reporting a significant decrease.

Unable by law to run a deficit, Vancouver has already laid off about 1.5K of its more than 7K employees.

Already projecting nearly $200M in revenue losses thanks to the pandemic, Vancouver could suffer another $325M in lost money should that above 25% hold true, say the mayor. Vancouver, he says, would need to liquify assets and exhaust all reserve funds just to avoid insolvency, he adds.