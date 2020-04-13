Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) has slipped 6% after Reuters reports the company's cut jobs and is re-evaluating the business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's had to "take a closer look at every aspect of our business, at our work volumes, our areas of focus and investments, and the performance of our team members," CEO Erik Carlson wrote in an internal memo, according to the report. “I want you to hear directly from me that we’ve made a series of difficult decisions to reevaluate parts of our business, particularly within In Home Services."

Dish hasn't said how many employees it's laid off; it employed 16,000 as of Dec. 31.