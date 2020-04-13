Clock is ticking on many small businesses permanently closing

Nearly one in four (24%) of small businesses have shut down temporarily in response to the coronavirus pandemic and 40% of those that haven't expect to shut down within two weeks, according to special survey of the MetLife & U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index.

43% believe they have less than six months to a permanent shutdown if they don't get further support; one in 10 say they have less than month until a permanent shutdown is unavoidable.

More than half of small businesses (54%) view the overall health of the U.S. economy as "poor."

Almost half of small businesses expect it will take six months to a year for the U.S. economy to return to normal.

What kind of help do they want? Respondents are most favorable toward direct cash payments (56%), SBA disaster loans (30%), and temporary cancellation of business payroll taxes (21%).