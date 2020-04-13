"On Good Friday, Brookfield’s (NYSE:BAM) outside counsel sent us a letter making threats and demands of us by noon on Monday, the day after Easter, during a worldwide pandemic that has devastated the hotel industry," writes Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Chairman Monty Bennett.

"It’s unfortunate that during this unprecedented crisis throughout our nation ... Brookfield would move so quickly to threaten our hotel operations."

"We encourage Brookfield to work productively with us and engage in a constructive dialogue instead of threatening litigation as we try to collectively navigate this very difficult time."