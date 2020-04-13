Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Houston with C Transport Maritime
Apr. 13, 2020 11:09 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)DSXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, Diana Shipping (DSX +2.8%) has entered into a time charter contract with C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Houston, for a period until minimum July 1, 2021 up to maximum September 30, 2021 at $6,250 per day for the first 30 days of the charter period and $12,400 per day for the balance of the time charter, in each case minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.
- This employment is anticipated to generate ~$5.25M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.