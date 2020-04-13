Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI +18.8% ) continues its torrid pace on almost double normal volume. Shares have rallied four-fold since touching $2.25 on March 16.

Investors have clearly liked the steady stream of developments since March 16 when the FDA announced that it would allow the distribution of commercially developed COVID-19 tests prior to its OK for emergency use and the distribution of blood tests if they are properly validated.

On March 20, the company announced a $4M order from Brazil for its DPP COVID-19 IgM/IgG point-of-care blood test.

On April 1, it announced the U.S. launch of the 15-minute test.

On April 9, Stony Brook Medical chose the test for use in identifying people who have recovered from COVID-19 who could be donors for a study to assess the efficacy of convalescent plasma in hospitalized patients.