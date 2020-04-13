Jefferies analyst Linda Tsai expects Simon Property Group's (SPG -7.7% ) announced acquisition of an 80% stake in Taubman Centers (TCO -4.0% ) to close in July at the announced terms.

That's generally in-line with Simon's expected mid-year timeframe given when the deal was announced in February.

Though Tsai sees some overlap between the two companies in Florida, she doesn't see it as major obstacle to regulatory approval.

Sees TCO liquidity staying positive through Q3, assuming 75% cut in Q2 common dividend and 20% minimum rent receipts in Q2.

Previously: Simon Property scoops up Taubman Centers for $3.6B (Feb. 10)