Schlumberger, Halliburton slapped with multiple downgrades
Apr. 13, 2020 11:21 AM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB), HALSLB, HALBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Schlumberger (SLB -1.7%) and Halliburton (HAL -1.5%) are lower as both names are downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo and to Sector Perform from Outperform at Scotiabank.
- Wells Fargo's Christopher Voie sees more downside risk for mid-2020 North American drilling activity and to FY 2020 EBITDA estimates.
- Meanwhile, Scotiabank forecasts U.S. rig count dropping to ~365 by the end of Q2 and stay flat through H1 2021 before finally increasing thereafter.
- Schlumberger shares are seen at $18 by Wells Fargo and $15 by Scotiabank; Halliburton's price target is forecast at $8 by both firms.
- SLB's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.
- HAL's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, but both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.