Schlumberger, Halliburton slapped with multiple downgrades

Apr. 13, 2020 11:21 AM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB), HALSLB, HALBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Schlumberger (SLB -1.7%) and Halliburton (HAL -1.5%) are lower as both names are downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo and to Sector Perform from Outperform at Scotiabank.
  • Wells Fargo's Christopher Voie sees more downside risk for mid-2020 North American drilling activity and to FY 2020 EBITDA estimates.
  • Meanwhile, Scotiabank forecasts U.S. rig count dropping to ~365 by the end of Q2 and stay flat through H1 2021 before finally increasing thereafter.
  • Schlumberger shares are seen at $18 by Wells Fargo and $15 by Scotiabank; Halliburton's price target is forecast at $8 by both firms.
  • SLB's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.
  • HAL's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, but both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.