Select Interior Concepts provides update on impact of COVID-19
Apr. 13, 2020 11:25 AM ETSelect Interior Concepts, Inc. (SIC)SICBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Select Interior Concepts (SIC -3.5%) believes its balance sheet will enable it to effectively manage the economic impact of COVID-19.
- Company has drawn $35M under its existing ABL facility to increase cash on hand; amended the term loan agreement to enhance financial flexibility; and suspended capital expenditures.
- Company reduced salaries for management, led by the executive team including a 30% reduction for the CEO; reduced bonuses and other G&A expenses; and eliminated Board of Director fees for the remainder of 2020.
- Company froze hiring, targeted furloughs and reductions of workforce across business units.
- Cash as of 1Q20 was in excess of $35M and total liquidity was in excess of $70M, with no term loan or ABL debt maturities until 2023.
- Press Release