Select Interior Concepts provides update on impact of COVID-19

  • Select Interior Concepts (SIC -3.5%) believes its balance sheet will enable it to effectively manage the economic impact of COVID-19.
  • Company has drawn $35M under its existing ABL facility to increase cash on hand; amended the term loan agreement to enhance financial flexibility; and suspended capital expenditures.
  • Company reduced salaries for management, led by the executive team including a 30% reduction for the CEO; reduced bonuses and other G&A expenses; and eliminated Board of Director fees for the remainder of 2020.
  • Company froze hiring, targeted furloughs and reductions of workforce across business units.
  • Cash as of 1Q20 was in excess of $35M and total liquidity was in excess of $70M, with no term loan or ABL debt maturities until 2023.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.