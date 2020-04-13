SilverBow slashes 2020 capex plan by 55%

Apr. 13, 2020 11:31 AM ETSilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW)SBOWBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • SilverBow Resources (SBOW -5%) says it has suspended drilling and completions activity, and now guides to a 2020 capital program of $80M-$95M, a 55% cut at the midpoint from previous guidance.
  • The company has deferred completing and bringing online eight oil wells until at least H2 2020.
  • SilverBow says it curtailed 35M cf/day of net gas production during the second half of March and will halt a total of 50M cf/day of net gas production and 2K bbl/day of net oil production in April.
  • The company expects Q1 total net production of 230M cfe/day, consisting of 79% natural gas, 12% oil and 9% natural gas liquids.
