Chemesis International (OTCQB:CADMF -2.4% ) announces the appointment of Josh Rosenberg as President. Josh has served on Chemesis' Board of Directors since September 2019.

Mr. Rosenberg was also an Executive in the Coca-Cola corporate organization. He also serves on several Boards of Directors, including United Strategies Group as Executive Director, and, previously, Accent Food Services as CEO/Chairman.

Company also announced the departure of Aman Parmar as President, he will remain as a Director and will also assume Chairmanship of its Board of Directors.

Pursuant to its Share-Based Compensation Plan, Company's Board approved the issuance of 2,500,000 Restricted Share Rights to certain directors, officers, contractors and employees of the Company.