Ares Capital, Owl Rock get bullish calls from BofA on valuation
Apr. 13, 2020 11:32 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC), ORCCARCC, ORCC, TSLXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor29 Comments
- Noting an attractive valuation opportunity, Bank of America analyst Derek Hewett upgrades Ares Capital (ARCC -5.3%) and Owl Rock Capital (ORCC -6.2%) to Buy from Neutral.
- "We think investors should focus on BDCs with proprietary platforms, scale to provide flexible solutions (including workouts), and late-cycle oriented portfolios," Hewett writes.
- Expects that BDCs with conservative and flexible liability structures will have the ability to minimize or eliminate margin calls.
- Sees ARCC, ORCC, and TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX -5.3%)as well positioned to gain share and generate excess returns once markets stabilize.
- Hewett's Buy rating on ARCC comes in line with Bullish Quant rating but his Buy call on ORCC is more optimistic than its Neutral Quant rating.
