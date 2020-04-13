Ares Capital, Owl Rock get bullish calls from BofA on valuation

  • Noting an attractive valuation opportunity, Bank of America analyst Derek Hewett upgrades Ares Capital (ARCC -5.3%) and Owl Rock Capital (ORCC -6.2%) to Buy from Neutral.
  • "We think investors should focus on BDCs with proprietary platforms, scale to provide flexible solutions (including workouts), and late-cycle oriented portfolios," Hewett writes.
  • Expects that BDCs with conservative and flexible liability structures will have the ability to minimize or eliminate margin calls.
  • Sees ARCC, ORCC, and TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX -5.3%)as well positioned to gain share and generate excess returns once markets stabilize.
  • Hewett's Buy rating on ARCC comes in line with Bullish Quant rating but his Buy call on ORCC is more optimistic than its Neutral Quant rating.
  • Compares ARCC's key stats with its peers.
