SoftBank (SFTBY -5.5% ) is expecting its massive Vision Fund to endure an investment loss of ¥1.8T - about $16.6B - for the fiscal year, putting a bow on months of retrenchment for the investment vehicle.

That would be a major factor in pushing SoftBank to an operating loss of ¥1.35T and net loss of ¥750B, it says.

And it follows writedowns of billions of dollars alongside such soured investments as WeWork.

SoftBank isn't detailing the investments responsible for the investment loss, instead pointing in general to market "deterioration."