As per the agreement, KULR Technology Group (OTCQB:KULR) will allow Americase to exclusively utilize KULR’s passive propagation resistant (PPR) technology and source the core materials from KULR to produce its patent pending Battery Bag to prevent lithium-ion battery thermal runaway propagation during storage and transportation.

“Together, KULR and Americase are bringing the latest battery safety technology used by NASA on the International Space Station to mass commercial markets,” said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR. “We are very excited to partner with the industry leader, Americase, to achieve another milestone in bringing our space-proven technology to broad commercial battery markets.”