Beaumont Health's Research Institute has initiated a study, calling it the largest to date in the U.S., aimed at determining the prevalence of COVID-19 antibodies in its 38K employees and thousands of affiliates who have never reported any symptoms.

According to the CDC, as many as 25 - 50% of infected people may be asymptomatic which has significant implications in the spread and longevity of the pandemic since there is little chance that they are quarantined.