Beaumont Health's Research Institute has initiated a study, calling it the largest to date in the U.S., aimed at determining the prevalence of COVID-19 antibodies in its 38K employees and thousands of affiliates who have never reported any symptoms.
According to the CDC, as many as 25 - 50% of infected people may be asymptomatic which has significant implications in the spread and longevity of the pandemic since there is little chance that they are quarantined.
Beaumont Health will use PerkinElmer's (PKI -2.8%) CE-Mark'd EURORealTime Anti-SARS-CoV-2 ELISA test kits processed on its EUROLabWorkstations.