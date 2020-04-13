Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCPK:BIOVF) announced that the preliminary revenue and EBITA in March are impacted by increases in demand related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue for Q1 2020 is expected to be ~SEK4.63B.

EBITA has been positively impacted by the strong revenue development and is expected to be around SEK2.17B.

SOBI will announce its Q1 2020 report on Wednesday 29 April 2020 at 8:00 am CEST.

2020 Guidance: Revenue of SEK15-16B; EBITA of SEK5.5-6.3B communicated in the Q4 2019 report remains unchanged inspite of the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.