Raymond James cuts Apple's (AAPL +0.2%) target from $360 to $305, citing weaker global demand due to the retail store closures outside China.
Analyst Chris Caso expects weakness for iPhone and wearables sales, noting that handset order cuts in China indicate "slower end demand, off elevated expectations coming into the year."
Caso still expects the 5G iPhone to launch this fall but with lower volumes.
Raymond James cuts the targets on a few Apple suppliers: Qorvo (QRVO +0.4%) from $135 to $120, Qualcomm (QCOM +1.5%) from $115 to $110, Skyworks (SWKS -0.7%) from $140 to $120, and SiTime (SITM -3.8%) from $30 to $25.