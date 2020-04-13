Kandi Technologies (KNDI +4.2%) says the Fengsheng Automotive affiliate introduced its first pure electric SUV.
The company says the Maple 30x is available for immediate pre-order,
The Maple 30X motor's features a maximum output of 70kw, the driving range of the vehicle on a full charge is up to 190 miles.
The national pre-sale price after subsidy starts at 68,800 yuan (~$9,778) and goes up to 79,800 yuan (~$11,342) for the premium package.
Kandi owns 22% of Fengsheng and Geely Automobiles (OTCPK:GELYF) owns 78%.
Source: Press Release