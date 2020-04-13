Kandi Technologies (KNDI +4.2% ) says the Fengsheng Automotive affiliate introduced its first pure electric SUV.

The company says the Maple 30x is available for immediate pre-order,

The Maple 30X motor's features a maximum output of 70kw, the driving range of the vehicle on a full charge is up to 190 miles.

The national pre-sale price after subsidy starts at 68,800 yuan (~$9,778) and goes up to 79,800 yuan (~$11,342) for the premium package.

Kandi owns 22% of Fengsheng and Geely Automobiles (OTCPK:GELYF) owns 78%.

Source: Press Release