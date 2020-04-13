NY's Cuomo says worst may be over on COVID-19

At the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, the state of New York reports new COVID-19 hospitalizations of 1,958 yesterday, down from 3,413 at April 2.

"I believe the worst is over if we continue to be smart," he said," Governor Andrew Cuomo said at his coronavirus briefing.

Deaths reached 10,056, up 7%, the smallest rise in a while.

The number of intubations, or putting patients on ventilators to help them breathe, actually fell by 21 yesterday, the first decline on the chart.

"When that's down, it's good and it's down," Cuomo said.

Although when the state will ease restrictions remains uncertain, Cuomo outlines what re-opening will look like: First, ease isolation, then increase economic activity, redefine the "essential worker" economy, apply more testing, and monitor the infection rate.