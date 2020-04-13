The Israel Competition Authority orders the partners in the Tamar gas field including Noble Energy (NBL -1.5% ) and Delek Drilling (OTCPK:DGRLY) one month to make new arrangements between them to allow competition with the Leviathan gas field.

Partners in the Tamar field that do not own stakes in the Leviathan field's reserve have complained that Noble and Delek, which own a combined 47% stake in the Tamar field, have vetoed gas sales to Israel Electric in favor of Leviathan gas, where they have an 85% stake.

The Israeli regulator is demanding the Tamar field compete in price with the Leviathan field, which it says is being prevented by Noble and Delek.