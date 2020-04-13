Spirit AeroSystems (SPR -5.2% ) is downgraded to Underperform from Neutral with a $25 price target, slashed from $77, by BofA, which says continued delays in the 737 MAX's return to service and the impact of Covid-19 to commercial aircraft production and air traffic demand pose increased risk to the company's top and bottom line.

The growing uncertainty over key programs and the general commercial aerospace environment more than offset potential support from Boeing and/or ultimately the U.S. government, BofA's Ronald Epstein says.

Also, Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned lowers his Spirit Aero price target to $40 from $87 but maintains an Outperform rating, saying shares are "unusually cheap" given the long-term outlook.

The key driver of Spirit Aero's earnings over the long-term will be the MAX, and as long as it returns - which it should this year - Harned sees "strong upside coming from the MAX return and eventual coronavirus recovery."

SPR's average Sell Side Rating is Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bearish and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.