Azarga Uranium (OTCQB:AZZUF -4.3% ) announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 8.7M units at $0.15/unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $1.3M

The Company plans to use the proceeds to: continue the advancement of the Dewey Burdock in-situ recovery project & Class V underground injection control permits from the EPA; continue the analysis of historical data at the Gas Hills Project and for general working capital purposes.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one Share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.20/share