The Fed has the tools it needs to avoid deflation even as the coronavirus pandemic leads to lower demand in the U.S. economy, Richard Clarida, the central bank's vice chairman, told Bloomberg Television in an interview.

"Demand is impacted very adversely. W're trying to offset that with our policy," he said. "I believe it’s dis-inflationary. I don’t believe it’s deflationary."

The Fed has launched emergency programs for as much as $2.3T in loans and cut interest rates to almost zero to keep business running and credit flowing.

"There is nothing fundamentally wrong with the U.S. economy," Clarida points out, adding that he's confident it will get back to the strong position is was in before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

He also defended the Fed's decision to purchase some kinds of high-yield bonds issued by companies that were rated investment grade before the crisis began.

“Several important companies in the U.S. were investment grade up until this crisis hit,” he said. “And what we said in our programs if they’ve been downgraded after the date of the crisis they will have access to these new facilities.”

