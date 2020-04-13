A recently completed study conducted by Accurate Diagnostics Labs and joint venture partner RUCDR Infinite Biologics at Rutgers University demonstrated the potential use of saliva samples to test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19.

According to Dr. Andrew Brooks, COO of RUCDR Infinite Biologics and Professor of Genetics at Rutgers University, there was 100% concordance between saliva samples and nasopharyngeal swabs.

The process for using the saliva collection device, made by Utah-based Spectrum Solutions, is to remove it from the packaging, spit into a tube, remove the funnel, place a cap on the tube, turn it (to release the preservative) and hand it to collection personnel (if drive-through), thereby mitigating the risk of transmission to healthcare workers who are currently responsible for obtaining samples from the nose or throat.

The FDA has already signed off on emergency use of Spectrum's product, called the DNA 1000 Saliva Collection Kit.

Dr. Brooks says expanded collections will begin immediately.