Add Square (SQ -0.7% ) to the list of fintechs approved to lend to small businesses through the government's Paycheck Protection Program.

"We will start rolling out our PPP loan applications this week," writes Square Capital Lead Jackie Reses via tweet.

It's working with partner Celtic Bank, which has experience as a SBA lender.

Square will start with employers "whose application data we can verify automatically. We expect to expand access to more small businesses soon."

Fintechs — including Square, PayPal, and Intuit — are most likely to have the most impact in helping one-person businesses apply for the loans as they're less likely to have a bank credit relationships than small businesses with a payroll, writes BTIG analyst Mark Palmer.