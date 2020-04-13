Barron's is out with a simple stock screen today that is pretty simple, but also fairly intriguing.
The publication ran a screen for S&P 500 companies who have outperformed the index by at least 13 percentage points this year (positive return YTD) and that Wall Street analysts expect to continue growing their earnings in 2020 and over the next five years.
The dozen that were churned up by the screen are Akamai Technologies (AKAM -2.1%), Arista Networks (ANET -3.8%), Cabot Oil & Gas (COG -0.2%), Citrix Systems (CTXS -0.0%), Dollar General (DG +0.6%), Gilead Sciences (GILD +1.4%), Nasdaq (NDAQ -4.6%), Newmont (NEM +4.8%), Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL -3.9%), Steris (STE -3.1%), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX +0.9%) and Walmart (WMT +1.8%).
Now read: Mixed Feelings Regarding Citrix »