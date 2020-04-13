Wedbush analyst James Hardiman discussed Cedar Fair (FUN -3.5% ) in a Barron's article of some interest.

Hardiman noted that in what could be a post-pandemic positive - Cedar Fair is a regional theme park player with by his estimation 90% of its visitors arriving by car.

"Their momentum before this pandemic was the best of the three [including SeaWorld and Six Flags]. They’re probably best positioned after the pandemic. It still means they have to make it through," he added.

One thing to watch with FUN is if it can renegotiate its covenants with lenders.

Wedbush has an Outperform rating on Cedar Fair.