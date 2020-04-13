Baird resets expectations on REV Group (REVG -1.8% ) after taking in the flurry of news on the specialty vehicle manufacturer.

Fire and emergency vehicle demand is forecast to hold up, but commercial and recreation demand is seen faltering.

"We now assume FY20 organic sales decline 6% aided by F&E’s stability and robust backlog. We looked back at end-market progression in prior downturns which we combine with our own adjustments given the unique nature of the COVID-19 challenge. We assume consolidated organic sales decline 6% in FY20 with EBITDA margin declining ~100 bps to 3.1%," updates the analyst team.

The firm keeps an Outperform rating on REVG and drops its price target to $7 from $8.