Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is bucking a down market yet again - and in fact today is up 5.9% to touch its highest point in a year and a half.

The stock is just a few percentage points below its all-time high from summer 2018, and it joins one other SPX stock (gold miner Newmont) as the only ones in the index setting new 52-week highs.

Today, Canaccord Genuity boosted its price target to $450 from $415, implying 15% upside, based on expectations for heavier subscriber growth during the pandemic "due to an increase in demand for in-home entertainment options," aided by the lack of live sports at competitors.

The firm now sees total paid subs growing 16.5% this year, vs. a previous view for 15.7% growth - due both to new customer adds as well as reduced churn from current subscribers.

Sell-side firms are Bullish on Netflix overall, though Canaccord's price target is considerably above the average on the Street. Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral, and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.