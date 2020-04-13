Seeing "little or no upside" to Baird's fair value estimate for data center REITs, analyst David Rodgers downgrades CoreSite Realty (COR -3.6% ) and Digital Realty Trust (DLR -4.9% ) to Neutral.

He also cites a high degree of tenant rollover during 2020-'21 vs. commercial real estate overall and the U.S. government "muting credit risk for other sectors."

Sees the market retesting support and says data centers could remain defensive, but adds, "stocks in our coverage are already trading at robust valuations at or in excess of our fair value estimates that already included substantial credit for portfolio lease-up and new development."

Rodgers's take on CoreSite agrees with Quant rating of Neutral and comes in line with Sell-Side average rating (4 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 9 Neutral, 3 Bearish).

On Digital Realty, Quant rating is also Neutral but Sell-side analysts are generally Bullish (10 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 7 Neutral, 1 Bearish).