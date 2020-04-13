B. Riley upgrades Cohu (COHU +3.3%) from Neutral to Buy and raises the price target by $8 to $19.
Analyst Craig Ellis cites Cohu's data center and mobility strength plus the "heroic expense cuts."
Ellis sees remote work computing and networking trends as healthy and potentially able to "power through the downcycle," while 5G infrastructure and smartphones could gain H2 steam.
B. Riley raises its targets on other semi equipment stocks: Applied Materials (AMAT -0.5%) from $44 to $53, Lam Research (LRCX -1.3%) from $220 to $270, and Ichor (ICHR -6.0%) from $16 to $25.