Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.36B (+3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FAST has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Analysts Are Skeptical Toward Fastenal Despite Upward Trend