ESPN (DIS -2.6% ) is asking some of its highest-paid personalities to take pay cuts, as a sports hiatus rolls on amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The network is looking for cuts of 15% from that would range over three months of pay cycles, and it reflects hope that this move will tamp down a need for furloughs, Variety says.

“We are asking about 100 of our commentators to join with our executives and take a temporary salary reduction. These are challenging times and we are all in this together,” the network says.