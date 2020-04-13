Over the past weekend, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services distributed $30B of the planned $100B in CARES Act grants to healthcare providers as they battle COVID-19.

The distribution to specific providers was based on total share of 2019 Medicare Fee-for-Service (FFS) revenue (denominator is $484B).

In a note, Baird is "somewhat surprised" by HHS's allocation methodology, expecting hospitals to get the lion's share considering the magnitude of pressures from the pandemic.

It estimates that the grants will boost EBITDA 20-40% for post-acute providers, 6-8% for hospital operators and 3-10% for certain others.

HHS has indicated that the remaining $70B will be focused on providers in hard-hit areas, rural locations and providers with lower shares of Medicare revenue.

Post-acute tickers (Baird following): Encompass Healthcare (EHC -2.8% ), Amedisys (AMED +2.0% ), LHC Group (LHCG -0.0% ).

Hospitals: HCA Healthcare (HCA -4.2% ), Tenet Healthcare (THC -6.2% ), Universal Health Services (UHS -5.0% ).